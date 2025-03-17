Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $104.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,675 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $104,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,306,000 after buying an additional 313,398 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,764 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,471,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,375,000 after buying an additional 74,175 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,368,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,768,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after buying an additional 1,703,123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

