Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 60,686 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,686 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $76,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $11,367,602.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,202.64. The trade was a 63.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $309,455.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,817.31. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,828 shares of company stock valued at $13,350,279 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $231.71 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.17 and a 12 month high of $241.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

