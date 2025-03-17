Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 67,920 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,685,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,920 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $99,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 661,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 452,315 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 131,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 738,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,475 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.