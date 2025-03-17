Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $64,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA opened at $191.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $178.84 and a one year high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.95.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

