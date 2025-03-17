Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Short Interest Up 31.6% in February

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $338.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corpay has a 12 month low of $247.10 and a 12 month high of $400.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CPAY shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corpay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corpay by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,686,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at $241,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at $134,950,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at $116,179,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

