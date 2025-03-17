Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 159.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,187 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Chairman More Avery acquired 30,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. This represents a 12.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 7.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $16.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $947.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.78.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.