Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Grows Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,178 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Conduent by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Conduent by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $506.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Conduent had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

