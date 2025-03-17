Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 2,174 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. SkyWest comprises about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 0.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SkyWest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest Stock Up 4.1 %

SKYW stock opened at $87.33 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $99.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.00.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SkyWest

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.