Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Archrock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Archrock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Archrock by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Archrock by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of AROC stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

