Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 1,162,427 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,130,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162,427 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 5.9% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $47,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

