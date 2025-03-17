Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $44,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,095,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 818,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,776,230.80. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 218,636 shares of company stock worth $16,677,550 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRBR stock opened at $67.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

