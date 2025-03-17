Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Intapp makes up approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,668,000 after buying an additional 411,434 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Intapp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,850,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,409 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 256,327 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Intapp by 29.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 343,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,291,000 after acquiring an additional 95,035 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 33,227 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,287,014.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,258,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,947,786.08. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $518,358.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,414,134.35. This trade represents a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,656. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Intapp Price Performance
INTA opened at $59.28 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.31.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
