Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 138 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $187.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.72. The stock has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

