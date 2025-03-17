Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,327 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after purchasing an additional 751,003 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after buying an additional 11,705,886 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,291,000 after buying an additional 7,710,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,666,000 after buying an additional 5,238,361 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

