Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $50.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $50.46.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.