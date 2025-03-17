Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $50.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1673 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.