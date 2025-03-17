Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLV. Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 862.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLV stock opened at $69.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.74.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

