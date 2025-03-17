Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

