Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,499 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,805,000 after buying an additional 3,375,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after buying an additional 689,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,903,000 after buying an additional 2,998,174 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after buying an additional 1,900,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,091,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,178,000 after buying an additional 1,636,645 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

