Cross Country Healthcare’s (CCRN) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their market perform rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.61 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

