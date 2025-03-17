Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.33), with a volume of 1164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 479.85 ($6.20).

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 404.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 376.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Dalata Hotel Group

(Get Free Report)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.