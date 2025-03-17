Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter worth about $11,135,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter worth about $19,273,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter worth about $946,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter worth about $1,434,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter worth about $236,000.

Dayforce stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82. Dayforce Inc has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

