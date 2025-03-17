Digital Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 14th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Rocket Companies, and Sunrun are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares in companies that focus on the creation, distribution, and monetization of content through digital platforms, such as streaming services, online publications, and social media. These stocks represent ownership in businesses that leverage digital channels for advertising, communication, and entertainment, and their performance is often influenced by trends in digital consumption and technological innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,777,860. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $145.36. The company has a market capitalization of $332.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE traded up $14.53 on Friday, reaching $392.37. 2,978,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,672. Adobe has a 52-week low of $374.50 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $170.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.18. 1,012,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,617. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $135.54 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,233. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.72 and a beta of 2.39. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.42. 2,866,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,741,939. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

See Also