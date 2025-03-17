Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.