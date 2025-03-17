Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $40.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

