Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) Short Interest Up 71.0% in February

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,400 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the February 13th total of 172,200 shares. Currently, 19.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 42,354 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $542,000.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:METU opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2572 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METU was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

