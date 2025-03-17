Donna Lucas Acquires 2,650 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) Director Donna Lucas bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,339.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,320.68. This represents a 28.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

FSBC stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.48. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 21.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 346,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 261,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 62,041 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

