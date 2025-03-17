DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

