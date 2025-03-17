Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $62.40 on Monday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 183.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,415,408.94. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This represents a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627 in the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BROS shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

