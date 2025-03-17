Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

ESTC stock opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.86.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,334 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $302,660.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,318.56. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,683 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $243,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,535,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,728,695.68. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,321 shares of company stock valued at $21,092,930 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,561,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 25.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,485,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Elastic by 5,972.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 744,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,751,000 after purchasing an additional 732,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Elastic by 57.2% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,687,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,555,000 after purchasing an additional 614,309 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

