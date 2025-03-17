Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Acquires C$57,010.36 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez purchased 2,107 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,010.36.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$27.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a twelve month low of C$21.20 and a twelve month high of C$30.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFN. National Bankshares cut their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.00.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.