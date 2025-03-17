Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Acquires C$57,010.36 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez purchased 2,107 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,010.36.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$27.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a twelve month low of C$21.20 and a twelve month high of C$30.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFN. National Bankshares cut their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.