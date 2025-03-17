Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $813.55 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $830.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $842.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

