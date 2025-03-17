Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.

Elme Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 154.1% per year over the last three years. Elme Communities has a payout ratio of -720.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Elme Communities to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Shares of ELME opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

