Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Up 35.0% in February

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Else Nutrition stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.83. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants.

