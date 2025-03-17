Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Enbridge by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,142,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,556,000 after acquiring an additional 176,733 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Enbridge by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,125,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,431,000 after buying an additional 985,546 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,639,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,335,000 after buying an additional 389,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

