Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $38.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. Energizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $4,701,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

