Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 43,193 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $16,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

BATS COWZ opened at $54.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

