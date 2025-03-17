Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $10.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,552,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after buying an additional 1,350,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,063,000 after buying an additional 1,116,602 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after buying an additional 818,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,235,000 after buying an additional 817,486 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $49.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

