Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $15.31 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 54.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

