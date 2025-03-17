Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,753,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,336,000 after acquiring an additional 230,672 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,886,000 after acquiring an additional 501,833 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total value of $1,799,916.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,245 shares of company stock valued at $32,534,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $247.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.09 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.37.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

