Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 518,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,603 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,625,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,118,000 after purchasing an additional 315,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,738,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,885 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,226,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,921,000 after purchasing an additional 61,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE RF opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RF

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $102,269. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.