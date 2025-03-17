Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 634,574 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634,574 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.17 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

