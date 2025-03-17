Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.59 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.