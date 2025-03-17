EPWK Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:EPWK) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

EPWK’s (NASDAQ:EPWK – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 18th. EPWK had issued 2,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $11,275,000 based on an initial share price of $4.10. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
EPWK Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of EPWK stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. EPWK has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $5.01.
About EPWK
