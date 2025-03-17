Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $49,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total transaction of $1,202,838.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,508.09. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total transaction of $308,168.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,319.60. This represents a 19.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $989.35.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $837.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $912.40 and its 200-day moving average is $908.72. The company has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.42%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

