Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $58.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.78.

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. Etsy has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $75,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,835.04. This represents a 6.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,127,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $260,458.20. This trade represents a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,445. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,309,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,772 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 183.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Etsy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,421,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,751,000 after acquiring an additional 235,550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Etsy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,527,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,583,000 after acquiring an additional 522,111 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Etsy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,748,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 188,386 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

