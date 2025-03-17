Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 290.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $359.35 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $327.37 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.50.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

