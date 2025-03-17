EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 3,513.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $134.43 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $128.76 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

