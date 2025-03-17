EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,258 SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,615,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $155.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.60. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $138.31 and a 52-week high of $164.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

