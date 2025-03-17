EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 281,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,981,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $243.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.37 and a 200-day moving average of $269.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.45.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

