EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 232.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $135.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.01 and a twelve month high of $161.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.96.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

